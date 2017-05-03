May 3 Hi Media SA:

* Confirmation of expected trends in the first quarter

* Q1 revenue EUR 11.3 million ($12.3 million) versus EUR 13.3 million year ago

* Q1 EBITDA held firm and is expected to improve in 2017

* Ebitda loss EUR 0.3 million in Q1

* Over longer term, company expects EBITDA margin levels to rise to above 10 pct