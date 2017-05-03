BRIEF-Downer EDI updates on downer services' offer for Spotless
* Asx alert-DOW: update to downer services' offer for spotless,DOW-SPO.AX
May 3 Hi Media SA:
* Confirmation of expected trends in the first quarter
* Q1 revenue EUR 11.3 million ($12.3 million) versus EUR 13.3 million year ago
* Q1 EBITDA held firm and is expected to improve in 2017
* Ebitda loss EUR 0.3 million in Q1
* Over longer term, company expects EBITDA margin levels to rise to above 10 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Requests a trading halt immediately pending release of an announcement regarding status of Mission and Cables Project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Insurer American International Group Inc has partnered with International Business Machines Corp to develop a "smart" insurance policy that uses blockchain to manage complex international coverage, the companies said on Wednesday.