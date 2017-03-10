March 10 Hibbett Sports Inc

* Hibbett reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.54

* Q4 sales $246.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $251.4 million

* Q4 same store sales fell 2.2 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2018 earnings per share $2.65 to $2.85 including items

* Hibbett sports inc- on track to launch our e-commerce site in back half of fiscal 2018

* Sees increase in comparable store sales in low-single digit range in 2018

* Hibbett sports inc-for fy 2018, capital expenditures of approximately $25 million to $30 million

* Sees 2018 share buyback of approximately $45 million to $55 million

* Hibbett sports inc-for fy 2018, sees approximately 50 to 60 new store openings with approximately 25 to 35 store closures

* Hibbett sports inc sees fy 2018 relatively flat gross margin rate compared to fiscal 2017.

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $2.74, revenue view $1.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S