UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 18 Hibbett Sports Inc-
* Hibbett reports first quarter fiscal 2018 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.97
* Q1 sales $275.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $276.7 million
* Q1 same store sales fell 4.9 percent
* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $2.35 to $2.55
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2018 comparable store sales in range of negative 1.0% to positive 1.0%
* Sees FY comparable store sales in range of negative 1.0% to positive 1.0%
* FY earnings per share view $2.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees for FY 2018 a reduction in gross margin rate of 55-75 basis points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources