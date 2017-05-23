May 23 Hibernia Reit Plc

* EPRA net asset value per share of 146.3 cent, up 11.9 percent in the year and 8.7 percent in H2

* Net rental income of 39.7 million euros, up 56.3 percent excluding surrender premium in prior year

* We are seeing continued interest in Dublin from uk-based occupiers following Brexit

* Expect that decisions on destination cities will start to be made in the second half of the year