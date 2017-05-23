BRIEF-Tunghsu Azure Renewable Energy unit to inject capital into Shanghai-based tech company
* Says unit will inject 18 million yuan capital into Shanghai-based tech company to hold 51 percent stake in the target company
May 23 Hibernia Reit Plc
* EPRA net asset value per share of 146.3 cent, up 11.9 percent in the year and 8.7 percent in H2
* Net rental income of 39.7 million euros, up 56.3 percent excluding surrender premium in prior year
* We are seeing continued interest in Dublin from uk-based occupiers following Brexit
* Expect that decisions on destination cities will start to be made in the second half of the year Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
HONG KONG, June 22 China sold 7 billion ($1.02 billion) yuan-denominated offshore bonds in Hong Kong to institutional investors on Thursday, said the Ministry of Finance, which has tapped the market for the ninth consecutive year.
* Says co has initiated monetisation programme for its real estate properties Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tQJ2au) Further company coverage: