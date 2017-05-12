May 12 Hibino Corp :

* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned subsidiary as interim holding company in the U.S., named as Hibino USA Inc, on May 25

* Says co will set up sub-subsidiary H&X Technologies Inc in US as business firm, which will be mainly engaged in event use image and audio system related business and wholly owned by Hibino USA, on May 25

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/2grJqX

