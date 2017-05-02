May 2 Hicl Infrastructure Company Ltd:

* Negotiated an increase in size of group's revolving credit facility from £300m to £400m

* Terms of enlarged facility remain same, with a margin of 1.70% over libor and expiry in may 2019

* Company has increased size of facility in light of pipeline of new opportunities which group is evaluating