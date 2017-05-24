May 24 HICL Infrastructure Company Ltd :

* Board of HICL today announces proposal to raise 205 million stg through an issue of ordinary shares in capital of co

* Issue of equity by way of tap issuance

* Net proceeds of issue will be applied in addressing company's net funding requirement

* Intends to issue ordinary shares of 0.01 pence each in capital of company

* Net asset value per ordinary share as at 31 march 2017 149.0p