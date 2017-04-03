April 3 Nikkei

* Hiday Hidaka is expected to post a 5% rise in parent-only operating profit to about 4.5 billion yen for year ended in February - Nikkei

* Hiday Hidaka Corp's sales probably climbed 5 percent to 38.5 billion yen for the year ended in February - Nikkei

* For the year ending February 2018, Hiday Hidaka is likely to project a further increase in both sales and profit - Nikkei