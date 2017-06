April 3 HIDDN SOLUTIONS ASA

* WILL ACQUIRE 100% OF SHARES IN FCS FROM FINN CLAUSEN GRUPPEN AS AT A PURCHASE PRICE OF NOK 11,827,940