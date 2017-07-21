FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-High Arctic announces executive resignation and appointment of new director
July 21, 2017 / 12:57 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-High Arctic announces executive resignation and appointment of new director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - High Arctic Energy Services Inc

* High Arctic announces executive resignation and appointment of new director

* High Arctic Energy Services Inc - in conjunction with his resignation Mr. Alford has also stepped down from High Arctic's board of directors

* High Arctic Energy Services Inc - Michael Binnion, chairman of board, will temporarily assume his duties

* High Arctic Energy Services - special committee of board is leading search for a permanent president and CEO

* High Arctic Energy Services Inc - has appointed Jim Hodgson to board and audit committee

* High Arctic Energy Services Inc - Thomas Alford has tendered his resignation, effective today, as High Arctic’s interim president and CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

