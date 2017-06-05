BRIEF-ABS Investment shareholder proposes 2016 div of 0.10 zloty/shr
* SHAREHOLDER PROPOSES 2016 DIVIDEND OF 0.10 ZLOTY PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 5 CF Corp:
* Highbridge Capital Management, Llc reports 5.07 percent passive stake in CF Corp as of may 25, 2017 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2rXWxIX Further company coverage:
* Half of the TSX's 10 main groups were higher (Adds details, updates prices)
TORONTO, June 22 Canadian lender Home Capital Group Inc's shares soared as much as 18 percent to its highest since April on Thursday after billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc agreed to provide a new C$2 billion loan facility.