BRIEF-Methode Electronics Q4 earnings per share $0.62
* Methode Electronics Inc reports fiscal 2017 sales and earnings
May 31 Highland Copper Company Inc
* Highland Copper acquires Rio Tinto Exploration properties in Michigan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Methode Electronics Inc reports fiscal 2017 sales and earnings
* Q1 revenue $272.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $271.9 million
* Hain Celestial announces financial results and expands strategic plan to deliver enhanced shareholder value