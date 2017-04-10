CORRECTED-BRIEF-Wizz chairman Franke's Indigo to sell 18.7 pct stake
June 14 Wizz Chairman William A. Franke's Indigo Partners Llc
April 10 Highland Gold Mining
* FY 2016 net profit $47.9 million versus loss of $10.0 million year ago
* FY 2016 revenue $305.9 million versus $276.2 million year ago
* FY 2016 EBITDA of $162.5 million versus $133.3 million year ago
* Net debt position including lease liabilities $205.5 million as of Dec. 31, 2016, compared with $231.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2015
* Final dividend of £0.054 per share recommended, making a total distribution of £0.104 per share for 2016 9(2015:£0.045 per share) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 14 Wizz Chairman William A. Franke's Indigo Partners Llc
June 14 Saudi Aramco's planned 2018 public share offering is being slowed down by a divide between Saudi Arabia's ruling family and executives of the kingdom's state oil company over where to list its shares, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
* Lowest WTI close since Nov 14, lowest Brent close since Nov 29