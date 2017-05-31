May 31 HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG:

* CONSOLIDATED SALES AT CHF 80.0 MILLION WERE DOWN 37.5% YEAR-ON-YEAR IN FIRST THREE MONTHS OF YEAR

* Q1 EBIT DECLINED FROM CHF 8.7 MILLION TO CHF 2.4 MILLION, DUE PARTICULARLY TO LOWER PRODUCTION VOLUME

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED EQUITY (INCLUDING NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS) AT CHF 136.4 MILLION WAS UP BY CHF 1.1 MILLION AS AGAINST END OF 2016 (CHF 135.3 MILLION)