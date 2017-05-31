UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 31 HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG:
* CONSOLIDATED SALES AT CHF 80.0 MILLION WERE DOWN 37.5% YEAR-ON-YEAR IN FIRST THREE MONTHS OF YEAR
* Q1 EBIT DECLINED FROM CHF 8.7 MILLION TO CHF 2.4 MILLION, DUE PARTICULARLY TO LOWER PRODUCTION VOLUME
* Q1 CONSOLIDATED EQUITY (INCLUDING NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS) AT CHF 136.4 MILLION WAS UP BY CHF 1.1 MILLION AS AGAINST END OF 2016 (CHF 135.3 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources