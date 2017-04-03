April 3 Highlight Event and Entertainment AG :

* Board of Directors to convene an EGM and to propose to the shareholders of the company a capital increase by which the share capital of up to 15,592,500 Swiss francs can be increased to a maximum of 63,370,000 Swiss francs ($63.31 million) by issuing up to 5,197,500 shares with a par value of 9.0 francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0009 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)