BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces pricing of $198 mln multifamily small balance loan securitization
* Announces pricing of $198 million multifamily small balance loan securitization
March 7 Highpower International Inc
* Highpower International announces preliminary unaudited 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results highlighted by significantly improved revenues and net income
* Highpower International Inc - for q4 of 2016, expects revenue to be approximately $53.9 million, which represents a 42.3% increase from prior year period
* Highpower International Inc - for Q4 of 2016, expects gross profit to be about $10.9 million, which represents a 64.8% increase from prior year period
* Highpower International Inc - for Q4 of 2016, company expects net income attributable to company be approximately $1.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces pricing of $198 million multifamily small balance loan securitization
* Signs contract with Empire State Development Corporation (ESD)and developers Related Companies and Vornado Realty Trust to convert farley post office building into transport hub in NYC, USA.
June 16 U.S. fashion retailer J. Crew Group Inc has won the support of more than 50 percent of its term loan holders for a deal to trim its $2.1 billion debt load and push back deadlines to repay some of it by two years, the company said on Friday.