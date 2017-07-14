FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-Highpower International reaches agreements with "industry-leading appliance brands" from Europe, U.S.​
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#LiuXiaobo
#ReutersInvestigates
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 14, 2017 / 12:22 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Highpower International reaches agreements with "industry-leading appliance brands" from Europe, U.S.​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Highpower International Inc:

* Highpower International Inc - ‍reached strategic partnership agreements with "industry-leading appliance brands" from Europe and U.S.​

* Highpower International Inc - ‍agreements to develop and supply power solutions for high-end smart vacuum robots​

* Highpower International Inc - ‍two agreements are expected to provide Highpower with top-line revenues of $4 million in 2017 and $15 million in 2018​

* Highpower International Inc - co been involved in designing power solutions for 3 new models of smart vacuums, which are expected to be launched in 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.