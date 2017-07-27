FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hightimes seeks public listing through business combination with Origo
July 27, 2017 / 12:58 PM / 21 hours ago

BRIEF-Hightimes seeks public listing through business combination with Origo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Origo Acquisition Corp

* Hightimes holding corp. Seeks public listing through business combination with origo acquisition corporation

* Origo acquisition corp - high times existing equity valued at approximately $250 million in the merger

* Origo acquisition corp - high times’ management team, led by adam levin, will continue to run the combined company post-transaction

* Origo acquisition corp - origo will acquire 100% of the equity of high times in exchange for 23.5 million newly-issued shares of origo

* Origo acquisition-at closing, current shareholders of high times, co to hold about 83% and 17%, respectively, of shares of publicly traded co’s stock

* Origo acquisition corp - two current members of the origo board, or their designees, will join high times as independent directors

* Origo acquisition corp - the boards of directors of both high times and origo have unanimously approved the proposed transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

