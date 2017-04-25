April 25 Highwoods Properties Inc

* Highwoods announces availability of first quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.80

* Says narrows 2017 ffo outlook to $3.29 to $3.40 per share

* Sees 2017 growth in same property cash noi between 2.75 percent and 3.50 percent

* Sees 2017 year-end occupancy between 92.2 percent and 93.2 percent

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $3.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: