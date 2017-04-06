BRIEF-Perrigo Company announces pricing for its cash tender offer
* Perrigo company plc announces pricing for its cash tender offer
April 6 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc:
* Hikma enters into settlement agreement with Jazz
* Enters into settlement agreement with Jazz for sodium oxybate
* Announces that it has entered into a settlement agreement with Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc
* Settlement that resolves patent litigation related to Jazz's xyrem® (sodium oxybate) oral solution, 500mg/ml product.
* Under settlement agreement, Jazz will grant Hikma, right to sell an authorised generic of xyrem® in us market commencing on 1 Jan 2023 or earlier under certain circumstances
* Initial term of AG arrangement is six months and Hikma has option to extend AG term for up to a total of five years.
* Jazz has also granted hikma a licence to market generic sodium oxybate pursuant to its anda at end of AG term.
* Hikma will pay Jazz a royalty on net sales of AG product, but will initially retain a meaningful percentage of net sales.
* Royalty rate paid to jazz will increase should AG term be extended beyond one year.
* Specific financial and other terms related to settlement agreement are confidential. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Perrigo company plc announces pricing for its cash tender offer
* SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS DISMISSAL OF ALL CLAIMS AGAINST SORRENTO AND ITS DIRECTORS CONTAINED IN LAWSUITS BROUGHT BY WILDCAT LIQUID ALPHA, LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
GENEVA, June 14 Urban warfare is taking root in conflicts across the Middle East, with five times more civilians in Syria and Iraq killed in cities than in rural areas over the past three years, the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Wednesday.