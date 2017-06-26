BRIEF-Hydropothecary announces upsize of previously announced bought deal private placement financing to $25.0 million
* Hydropothecary announces upsize of previously announced bought deal private placement financing to $25.0 million
June 26 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc:
* Announces planned retirement of Michael Raya, CEO of U.S. business
* Announces organisational changes to U.S. business (west ward pharmaceuticals)
* U.S. business will be organized into two entities both of which will report into chairman and CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Quest Diagnostics announces intent to acquire Cape Cod Healthcare outreach laboratory business in Massachusetts
June 27 Linde AG's Lincare unit has agreed to pay $20 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit accusing the company of fraudulently billing the U.S. government for oxygen and respiratory care equipment.