March 15 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
* Final dividend 0.22 cents per share
* Total dividend 0.33 cents per share
* FY group revenue of $1,950 million, up 35% and up 39% in
constant currency
* Group revenue in 2017 expected to be around $2.2 billion
in constant currency
* FY group core operating profit of $419 million, up 2% and
up 14% in constant currency
* FY core EBITDA $493 million versus $466 million last year
* FY EBITDA $473 million versus $454 million last year
* "Expect generics business to achieve significant growth in
revenue and profitability in coming years"
* Expect injectables revenue to be $800 million to $825
million in 2017;core operating margin to be in high 30s after a
further step-up in research and development investment
* Continue to expect revenue for generics business to be
around $800 million in 2017
* Expect profitability of generics business to
"significantly" improve in 2017
* Expect branded revenue growth in constant currency to be
in mid-single digits in 2017
