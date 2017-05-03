BRIEF-World Acceptance files for non-timely 10-K
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
May 3 Hill International Inc:
* Hill International sets May 5, 2017 closing date for sale of Construction Claims Group to private equity firm Bridgepoint
* On May 3, co and Bridgepoint entered into an amendment of the definitive stock purchase agreement dated December 20, 2017
* Amendment providing for a reduction in purchase price of $7.0 million, from $147.0 million to $140.0 million in cash
* Says amendment of deal also provides for increase of working capital that co must deliver to Bridgepoint to $38.4 million from $35.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
June 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
NEW YORK, June 14 A Korean-born architect on Wednesday sued a major architecture firm over the design of Manhattan's One World Trade Center, claiming that the building bears a "striking similarity" to a tower he designed in 1999 while in graduate school.