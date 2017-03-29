March 29 Hill International Inc:

* Hill International reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.08 from continuing operations

* Q4 loss per share $0.28

* Q4 revenue fell 14.2 percent to $128.8 million

* Hill International Inc - hill's total backlog at December 31, 2016 was $831 million, down 6.4% from $888 million at September 30, 2016

* Hill International Inc - expects consulting fee revenue in 2017 will be between $400 million and $425 million