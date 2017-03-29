Avon CEO expected to step down - WSJ
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
March 29 Hill International Inc:
* Hill International reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.08 from continuing operations
* Q4 loss per share $0.28
* Q4 revenue fell 14.2 percent to $128.8 million
* Hill International Inc - hill's total backlog at December 31, 2016 was $831 million, down 6.4% from $888 million at September 30, 2016
* Hill International Inc - expects consulting fee revenue in 2017 will be between $400 million and $425 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes down: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.38 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct (Updates to late afternoon with further reaction to Fed decision)
* Bruce E. Terker reports 6.58 percent passive stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc as of June 7, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2stcpDg) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)