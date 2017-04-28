BRIEF-Xerox Corporation completes one-for-four reverse stock split
* Xerox Corporation completes one-for-four reverse stock split
April 28 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc:
* Hill-Rom exceeds guidance with strong fiscal second quarter financial results and raises 2017 full-year outlook
* Q2 earnings per share $0.51
* Q2 revenue $679 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up about 3.5 to 4 percent
* Sees Q3 2017 revenue up 5 to 6 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.79, revenue view $655.1 million
* Q3 revenue view $691.9 million
* Hill-Rom Holdings Inc - for Q3 expects adjusted earnings, excluding special items, of $0.89 to $0.91 per diluted share
* Hill-Rom Holdings Inc says now expects adjusted earnings, excluding special items, of $3.82 to $3.88 per diluted share in fy 2017
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.82, revenue view $2.73 billion
* Says notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.000pct per year and will mature on June 20, 2027
* Mallinckrodt enrolls first patient in Phase 2B trial of H.P. Acthar® gel (repository corticotropin injection) for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)