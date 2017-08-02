FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
19 hours ago
BRIEF-Hillenbrand qtrly earnings per share $0.52
August 2, 2017 / 9:15 PM / 19 hours ago

BRIEF-Hillenbrand qtrly earnings per share $0.52

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Hillenbrand Inc:

* Hillenbrand Inc qtrly revenue of $396 million increased 7 pct organically

* Hillenbrand qtrly earnings per share $0.52

* Hillenbrand qtrly adjusted eps of $0.53

* Hillenbrand qtrly order backlog of $606 million, a 16 pct increase over the prior year and a 9 pct sequential improvement

* Hillenbrand - reaffirming fiscal 2017 guidance for gaap eps of $1.85 to $1.95 and adjusted eps of $2.00 to $2.10, with revenue growth of 1 pct to 3 pct

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $388.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.05, revenue view $1.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text - bit.ly/2vjwSvu Further company coverage:

