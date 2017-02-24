Feb 24 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc

* Hilton announces $1 billion stock repurchase program, quarterly dividend and corporate name change

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share

* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc says board also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share of Hilton's common stock

* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc - Company's board of directors has approved changing company's corporate name to "Hilton Inc."

* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc says common stock will continue to trade on New York Stock Exchange under symbol "HLT"