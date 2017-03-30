UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 30 Hilton Food Group Plc:
* FY revenue of 1.23 bln stg versus 1.09 bln stg year ago
* Recommended final dividend of 12.5 pence per ordinary share
* FY volume of 275,213 tonnes versus 256,218 year ago
* Says FY operating profit 34.3 mln stg versus 29.0 mln stg year ago
* Says Hilton's operating performance in early months of 2017 has been in line with board's expectations
* Says medium term outlook for hilton is positive with commencement of portugal joint venture company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources