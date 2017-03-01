UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 1 Hilton Grand Vacations Inc
* Hilton Grand Vacations reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.38
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY2017 earnings per share $1.72 to $1.88
* Hilton Grand Vacations-at Dec 31, 2016, available inventory stood at approximately 163,000 intervals or approximately 6.9 years of sales
* Says 2017 free cash flow is projected to be between $140 million and $160 million
* Hilton grand vacations inc qtrly total revenues $415 million versus $381 million
* Says 2017 full-year contract sales are expected to increase between 5.0 percent and 7.0 percent
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources