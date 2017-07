July 19 (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc

* Hilton Worldwide Holdings - ‍received notice on July 18 of offer by TRC Capital Corp to purchase up to 2 million shares at cash price of $59.75/share​

* Hilton Worldwide Holdings - ‍does not endorse TRC Capital's offer, recommends stockholders reject offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: