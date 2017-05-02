May 2 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc-

* Hilton reports first quarter results, raises full year outlook

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.38

* Q1 earnings per share $0.22 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc - for q1 of 2017, system-wide comparable revpar grew 3.0 percent

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $1.58 to $1.65 from continuing operations excluding items

* Sees q2 2017 earnings per share $0.47 to $0.51 from continuing operations excluding items

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.73 to $1.81

* Hilton Worldwide Holdings sees fy 2017 system-wide revpar is expected to increase between 1.0 percent and 3.0 percent on comparable and currency neutral basis

* Hilton Worldwide Holdings sees fy 2017 capital expenditures, excluding amounts reimbursed by hotel owners, are expected to be between $150 million and $200 million

* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc sees q2 system-wide revpar is expected to increase between 1.0 percent and 3.0 percent on comparable and currency neutral basis compared to q2 2016

* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc sees q2 2017 management and franchise fee revenue is projected to increase between 7 percent and 9 percent

* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc sees q2 2017 diluted eps, adjusted for special items, is projected to be between $0.47 and $0.51

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: