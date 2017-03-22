March 22 Himatsingka Seide Ltd

* Says board approved to dis-invest 100 percent holding in unit Giuseppe Bellora SRL and sell same to Himatsingka Europe Ltd at fair market value

* Post dis-investment of co's holding, Giuseppe Bellora SRL will become a wholly owned step down unit of Himatsingka Europe

* Board also approved the closure of the step down subsidiary Himatsingka Singapore PTE Limited