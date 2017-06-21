UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 21 Hin Sang Group (International) Holding Co Ltd
* Company entered into a project investment agreement with Yuncheng District Municipal Government, Yunfu City
* Agreement for proposed development of production plant for health supplements targeting infants and children market
* Production plant is expected to be constructed by three phases
* Estimated investment for first phase of production plant would be rmb80 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources