a day ago
BRIEF-Hiramatsu says sale price of treasury shares
July 11, 2017 / 8:07 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Hiramatsu says sale price of treasury shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Hiramatsu Inc

* Says it will sell its treasury shares through public offering at the price of 592.48 yen per share (5.15 billion yen in total)

* Says subscription date from July 12 to July 13 and payment date on July 19

* Says it will sell its treasury shares through private placement at the price of 592.48 yen per share (up to 770.2 million yen in total)

* Says subscription date from Aug. 15 and payment date on Aug. 16

* Says previous news was disclosed on July 3

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/LAUs78

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

