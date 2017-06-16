UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 16 Hiramatsu Inc
* Says it will set up a Nagano-based hotel, and invest 3 billion yen in the hotel, in the period between April 2020 to June 2020
* Says it will set up a Tochigi-based hotel, and invest 3 billion yen in the hotel, in the period between July 2020 to September 2020
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/vAGSv8
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources