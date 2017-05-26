UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 26 H.I.S. Co Ltd:
* Says its sub-unit, ASIA ATLANTIC AIRLINES Co Ltd (88.0 percent owned by H.I.S. group), will issue 53,000 new shares to Sky Cruiser Holding Co Ltd and Aerolance Co Ltd through private placement, in early June
* Says H.I.S. group's stake in ASIA ATLANTIC AIRLINES will be diluted to 28.2 percent after the transaction
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/MRTvzI
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources