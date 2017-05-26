May 26 H.I.S. Co Ltd:

* Says its sub-unit, ASIA ATLANTIC AIRLINES Co Ltd (88.0 percent owned by H.I.S. group), will issue 53,000 new shares to Sky Cruiser Holding Co Ltd and Aerolance Co Ltd through private placement, in early June

* Says H.I.S. group's stake in ASIA ATLANTIC AIRLINES will be diluted to 28.2 percent after the transaction

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/MRTvzI

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)