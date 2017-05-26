May 26 H.I.S. Co Ltd:

* Says it will repurchase up to 3,600,000 shares, representing a 5.8 percent stake

* Says share repurchase up to 10 billion yen in total

* Says repurchase period from May 30 to July 24

