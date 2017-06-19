June 19 HISPANIA ACTIVOS INMOBILIARIOS SOCIMI SA :

* SAYS THROUGH ITS UNIT BUYS HOTEL SELOMAR IN BENIDORM FOR 15.6 MILLION EUROS‍​

* SAYS THE HOTEL WILL BE OPERATED BY BARCELO GROUP UNDER A LEASE AGREEMENT WITH A FIXED AND A VARIABLE COMPONENT Source text for Eikon:

