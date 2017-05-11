May 11 Histogenics Corp
* Histogenics Corporation announces first quarter 2017
financial and operating results
* Q1 loss per share $0.27
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Histogenics Corp - neocart approval pathway in japan
defined after successful conclusion of discussions with Japan
Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency
* Histogenics Corp - as of March 31, 2017, had cash, cash
equivalents and marketable securities of $24.4 million, compared
to $31.9 million at December 31, 2016
