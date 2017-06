April 24 Hitachi Capital Corp :

* Says it plans to integrate the vendor solution business by Oct. 2018

* Says as a step of the integration plan, co decides to transfer its partial healthcare business and front desk function in agriculture business to co's wholly owned unit Hitachi Capital NBL Corp, on Oct. 1

