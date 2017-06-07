June 7Hitachi Capital Corp
* Says it will issue 66th series and 67th series unsecured
corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen respectively, through
public offering， with a payment date on June 13
* The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen,
issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date
June 20, 2024 and June 18, 2027 respectively, and coupon rate
0.26 percent per annum and 0.33 percent per annum
* Says Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., Mizuho Securities Co.,
Ltd. and Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. will serve as underwriters
of the 66th series unsecured corporate bonds, and Mizuho
Securities Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities
Co., Ltd. and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. will serve as
underwriters of the 67th series unsecured corporate bonds
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/PH2wXg
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)