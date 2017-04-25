BRIEF-Guoyuan Securities issues 2017 1st tranche short-term financing notes worth 2 bln yuan
* Says it issued 2017 first tranche short-term financing notes worth 2 billion yuan with coupon rate of 4.87 percent
April 25 Nikkei:
* Hitachi plans to sell chipmaking equipment unit Hitachi Kokusai Electric to private equity firms KKR and Japan Industrial Partners - Nikkei
* KKR, Japan Industrial Partners aim to buy all Hitachi Kokusai shares through a tender offer estimated to exceed 200 billion Yen ($1.8 billion) - Nikkei
* Hitachi plans to spend 1 trillion Yen on acquisitions over the two years to fiscal 2018 - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2pwuK0C) Further company coverage:
* Says it issued 2017 first tranche short-term financing notes worth 2 billion yuan with coupon rate of 4.87 percent
* Foreigners net sellers of cash stocks for 1st time in 9 weeks
* Says it will invest 100 million yuan to set up a wholly owned Hangzhou-based investment firm