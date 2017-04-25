April 25 Nikkei:

* Hitachi plans to sell chipmaking equipment unit Hitachi Kokusai Electric to private equity firms KKR and Japan Industrial Partners - Nikkei

* KKR, Japan Industrial Partners aim to buy all Hitachi Kokusai shares through a tender offer estimated to exceed 200 billion Yen ($1.8 billion) - Nikkei

* Hitachi plans to spend 1 trillion Yen on acquisitions over the two years to fiscal 2018 - Nikkei