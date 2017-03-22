March 22 Hitachi Maxell Ltd

* Says Hitachi, Ltd. will become top shareholder of the co, holding 14.76 percent (7.8 million shares) voting power

* Says SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. will decrease voting power in Hitachi Maxell Ltd to 0.04 percent (18,800 shares), from 14.8 percent (7.8 million shares )

* Change effective on March 27

