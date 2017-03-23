March 24 Nikkei:

* Hitachi Zosen to enter biogas power generation business in United States next year; to build facility costing $22 million - Nikkei

* Hitachi Zosen will invest 20 pct of the total capital and also raise funds from general investors - Nikkei

* The Japan bank for international cooperation and a private-sector lender to contribute $12.4 million for Hitachi Zosen's biogas facility - Nikkei