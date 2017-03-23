BRIEF-Accuray Inc signs new revolving loan agreement
* Closed a new $52 million senior secured revolving loan facility with Midcap Financial Trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 24 Nikkei:
* Hitachi Zosen to enter biogas power generation business in United States next year; to build facility costing $22 million - Nikkei
* Hitachi Zosen will invest 20 pct of the total capital and also raise funds from general investors - Nikkei
* The Japan bank for international cooperation and a private-sector lender to contribute $12.4 million for Hitachi Zosen's biogas facility - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2nVZPa6) Further company coverage:
* The9 limited signs definitive agreement regarding private placement
* DeepMarkit corp - has concluded a private placement with Allstate Enterprise Consulting Limited