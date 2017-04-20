Italy - Factors to watch on June 15
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
April 20 HKBN Ltd:
* HY profit for period HK$46 million, down 66 percent
* Board of directors has recommended payment of an interim dividend of 22 cents per share
* HY revenue HK$1.53 billion versus HK$1.23 billion Source text (bit.ly/2pFgAXY) Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
* Says 51 percent stake in three tech firms have been transferred to co respectively
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.250044 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 2.000354 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016, to shareholders of record on June 19