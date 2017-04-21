April 21 Hong Kong Exchanges And Clearing Ltd

* Matthew James Chamberlain was appointed interim chief executive of LME in Jan, 2017

* LME's board of directors, based on committee's recommendation, approved today appointment of Chamberlain as LME's chief executive

* Appointment of Chamberlain will take effect upon receiving no objection confirmation from LME's regulator

* Garry Jones retired as chief executive of LME in Jan 2017