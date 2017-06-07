June 7 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd :

* Establishes of a joint venture company for Bond Connect

* Proposed initial equity capital of BCCL is up to HK$50 million, of which HKEx's contribution will be up to HK$20 million

* Established a JV in Hong Kong Bond Connect Co Ltd with China Foreign Exchange Trade System and China Foreign Exchange Trade System Information Technology