UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 30HL Corp Shenzhen :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 50 percent to 90 percent, or to be 2.6 million yuan to 0.5 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 5.1 million yuan
* The reasons for the forecast are increased material cost and decreased bike orders
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6nc3lo
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources