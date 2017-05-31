May 31 Hl Global Enterprises Ltd:

* Entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with Natural Apex Limited as purchaser

* Co to sell sale shares for an aggregate cash consideration of RMB550.00 million

* Estimated that co will receive net proceeds of approximately S$98 million from proposed disposal

* Co intends to use net proceeds for repayment of unsecured loan of S$68.00 million that is owing by co to Venture Lewis Ltd