May 31 China Yuchai International Ltd:
* HLGE enters into conditional agreement to sell its China
hotel properties
* HL Global Enterprises Ltd, in which co has a 48.9%
shareholding interest, entered a conditional sale, purchase
agreement
* To utilize portion of proceeds from proposed disposal to
repay current outstanding loan of S$68 million extended to it by
China Yuchai
* Consideration for proposed disposal is RMB 550 million
payable in tranches, subject to adjustment in specified
circumstances
* Purchaser is an affiliate of Jingrui Holdings Limited
* Financial effects of proposed disposal on company have not
been finalized
* Completion of proposed disposal is conditional upon
satisfaction of certain conditions precedent on or before Oct
31, 2017
